Chaos continues unabated in Doula, Cameroon

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE 400m runner Tafadzwa Chiyangwa has been handed lane three in the event’s final this afternoon.

By virtue of his lane it means he was among the best three finishers in the times of the semi finals which have not been released 15 hours after the event.

Coach Lisimati Pakamile has rushed to the event to ensure all is in order as athletes have been included in races whose preliminaries they were not part of.

Chengetai Mapaya found himself in the semis list for the 100m despite being away in Yaounde fixing his visa.

He is due to take part in the triple jump event on Tuesday.

Instead Olympics bound Tapiwanashe Makarawu is the athlete who was due to participate in the semis after going through in Friday.

It is a sad state of affairs as athletes have had to wait for hours after warming up to take to the field and track for their events as organisers continue with unabated failure to run the event with athletes the biggest losers of the Olympic dreams they are chasing.

This is the last competition for athletes to qualify for Paris. The qualifying window closes on June 30.

“This has had a negative impact in the team performance. The last competition was a mess, this one too, athletes do warm up for hours, an event is slated for 1630 hours, when they are ready, they are told event is at 2000 hours, athletes and body systems will not be ready for such eventualities,” fumed Pakamile.

He said the African Senior Championships have been a big letdown and frustrating.

“It’s a pity there is nothing we can do, we want to attend these events, but these things happen over and over, nothing is changing, unfortunately as coaches and athletes there is nothing we can do,” said Pakamile.

He said coming to the African Championships, the mandate was clear.

It was to compete, improve personal best and hopefully qualify for the Olympics.

But the shameful display by organisers of the event has shattered Olympic dreams.

Pakamile says there is poor co-ordination among the co-ordinators and managers of the competition and within individual events.

Many athletes have been robbed of their positions and times.

Warming up for hours in energy sapping conditions has affected athletes’ times.

Four top athletes have packed their bags and quit the competition.

Despite that Pakamile said his athletes were still focused to do well in their respective events.

“We still focused, none of the mishaps have affected us. The team is still sharp,” said the coach before dashing off to the stadium to ensure Chiyangwa is not removed or cheated of his semi final berth this afternoon.

The other reason why he had left early is to try and correct the 4x100m preliminary round team in which only Makarawu appears.

They are due to run this evening.

The team consists of Daniel Kamungeremu, Ngoni Makusha, Chiyangwa and Makarawu.

Injured Denis Hove is the reserve athlete.