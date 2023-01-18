Chaos within MDC-T party as seven senior members get suspended

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

SERIOUS cracks within the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) have emerged after the suspended seven senior members including former party vice president Senator Elias Mudzuri tore into party leader Senator Douglas Mwonzora saying they do not recognise his presidency.

The seven allege that the president and national chairperson of the party together with the rest of the standing committee office bearers ought to be elected at congress but since no such meeting was held according to the tenets of the party constitution, any individuals seeking to usurp the powers vested in Section 6.4.4.1 of the party constitution will be acting ultra-vies the party constitution and any actions, announcements or representations from such individuals are null and void.

On Monday, the MDC-T party slapped seven senior members, Sen Mudzuri; Mr Norest Marara, secretary for party business and projects; Mr Gift Konjana, chairperson for Mashonaland West; Mr John Nyika, chairperson for Masvingo; Mr Den Moyo, chairperson for USA province; Mr Edwin Dzambara, secretary for Education and Mr Edwin Kakora a national executive member, with immediate suspensions.

In the suspension letter signed by party national chairperson Mr Solomon Chikohwero, the accused persons are alleged to have caused disturbances during the party’s recent elective congress held in the capital. They also face charges of taking the party to court, colluding with forces hostile to the party, convening unsanctioned meetings as well as undermining the party’s democratic processes.

However, in a statement in response to the suspensions, the seven members said they were working with the grassroots to come up with what they said will be a people-driven congress.

They described the suspensions as illegitimate.

“First and foremost, it is imperative that we put the subject matter into context. As per 6.4.4.1 of the MDC Constitution, the president and national chairperson of the party together with the rest of the standing committee officer bearers shall be elected at Congress.

“Since no congress has been held according to the tenets of the party constitution, the offices stipulated in 6.4.4.1 are deemed to remain vacant.

Any individual seeking to usurp the powers vested in 6.4.4.1 is acting ultra-vies the party constitution and any actions, announcements or representations from such individuals are null and void. We the ‘seven’ as listed below vow to continue working to uplift the values, principles and ethos of the Movement for Democratic Change as we engage the grassroots towards a people-driven congress,” reads the statement.

Political analysts and commentators said the stand-off at the opposition party was a clear representation of the fragile opposition body politics and it wouldn’t be a shock if a new political party is formed ahead of the harmonized elections later this year. They said Sen Mwonzora has never been secure in his position and as such any dissent from those whom he feels may challenge his leadership gets a brutal reaction.

“Sen Mwonzora has never been secure in his position as leader, hence his never-ending suspensions and expulsions of fellow leaders in the MDC. The party has always been fragile, and the latest round of suspensions will make it even worse,” said political analyst and veteran journalist Mr Methuseli Moyo.

Mr Richard Mahomva, another political analyst said the implosion at the MDC-T was an indicator of the decaying opposition politics in the country. He said while there is continued purging in the MDC-T, the country was also seized with “a structureless organization calling itself Citizens’ Coalition for Change”.

“It speaks to the continued decay of opposition politics and how it is taking a very cross cutting route. This may cause another opposition to rise and with that it means the ruling Zanu-PF is already going into the election with a partial victory,” said Mr Mahomva.

Political commentator Mr Nhlanhla Dube said the suspension of senior members of any political party was a suggestion that there has and is elevated internal disharmony threatening the stability of the party but more importantly the seat of its apex leadership. He said suspensions are by their nature a control tool and power protection move used variously by political parties when disorder, threats and challenges to constitutional order or control emerge.

“The negative impact is naturally that these suspensions, if not done by the rule book and if the suspended represent a fair amount of shared sentiment of discontentment within the rank and file, then the action taken tends to draw support for the suspended members making unity unachievable and further spurring the widening of cracks leading to splinters, mutiny and splits. Unfortunately, when the above thinking is applied to any political party with the MDC DNA, then a split is a reality not far from reason when looking at their history,” said Mr Dube. — @skhumoyo2000