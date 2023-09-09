Character check! Bosso’s test as DeMbare seek end to 8-year drought

Will the coach and players hold their nerve as DeMbare attempt to storm their way into contention?

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

FOR Highlanders, this upcoming match represents a significant test of character, while for Dynamos, it’s an opportunity to break free from an eight-year-old curse.

Dynamos has been chasing a victory against their arch-rivals since their last triumph in June 2015 when they emerged victorious with a thrilling 3-2 win at Rufaro Stadium. Since then, they’ve faced numerous challenges in the quest to conquer their rivals, with only one unusual boardroom victory awarded in 2017 due to crowd trouble at Barbourfields.

As the Sunday showdown approaches, Dynamos seem to have the wind at their backs, boasting seven points from a possible nine in their last three matches. In contrast, Highlanders has encountered some turbulence in their recent performances, suffering back-to-back defeats, both ending in identical 2-0 scorelines against FC Platinum and Chicken Inn.

These two defeats have narrowed the points’ gap between Dynamos and Highlanders to a mere five points, setting the stage for a potentially explosive clash. The three points at stake in this encounter could have a significant impact on the title race, adding to the already intense rivalry.

The last meeting between these two giants in May resulted in a goalless draw at Barbourfields Stadium, leaving fans hungry for more action and eager to see which team will emerge victorious this time around.

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito believes his charges are ready to deliver against Dynamos.

“Preparing for a game after two defeats is only hard when you have players that do not have character. If you have people that you know are strong and have a good mentality this is not hard. So our preparations are good. They are going with the responsibility of playing again. Its only two defeats and we are still on top of the table,” said Brito.

“The first defeat comes in a difficult game playing away. The second one comes against Chicken Inn, in a derby game, maybe they played their game of the season. They put in a good performance if they constantly played like that they would be top of the table.

“So let’s not crucify ourselves and think we are doing everything wrong. We assessed the game and we did so many things right but we lost. That is football but I am sure we have players with character that will give a good answer on Sunday and won’t go down with two defeats. We are strong people. We lost two games but we are still on top of the table. This shows there are no easy games in this league,” he added.

Brito also addressed his side’s goal-scoring woes.

“We are not blunt. We are doing well. We had a good performance. This is your opinion. We assess our matches and they are signs of improvements and we take the blame when we do not perform well,” said Brito.

He said both teams must put up a good show for Sakunda Holdings, the sponsors of both teams.

“We have one more game and we want to do well. We have players that are training well. Yesterday, the training was good. Today the mentality is that of people that know the responsibility of football. This is a game that is being played by two teams that are sponsored by the same sponsor which is Sakunda. We need to thank them for supporting both teams by having a good match,” said Brito.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe told Zimpapers Sports Hub “Losing two games in a row is difficult for them (Highlanders). They are wounded and they can do anything to grind results but we are prepared for that as well. It’s game on, and a derby different from other games but we are doing well and everything is going as planned. We will try by all means not to be on the losing side. We will try to do our best to win the game on the day but it’s a derby and anything can happen.

“You can’t tell which team is going to win. The team that has character will win the game and we are going to try and make sure that we have maximum concentration in this game.

“We have been using Barbourfields as our home ground and of late we have been grinding results away from home but playing at Barbourfields is just like playing at the National Sports Stadium, if you are good you will unsettle your opponent, and win games.

“It’s not going to be an easy game for us but I know we are going to do our best and make sure at the end of the day we will get a result,” he said.

The cheapest ticket will go for $5, while the VIP and the VVIP is going for $10 and $15, respectively. Kick-off is at 3pm CAT. The match is going to be live on ZTN Prime.

Today

Green Fuel Sheasham (Green Fuel), FC Platinum v CAPS United (Mandava Stadium), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Herentals (Nyamhunga), Black Rhinos v Triangle United (Bata)

Sunday

Yadah FC V Cranborne Bullets (Gibbo), Hwange v Simba Bhora (Baobab Stadium), Dynamos v Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium) — @innocentskizoe