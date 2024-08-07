Charamba Makarawu moments away from Olympic final

Fungai Muderere, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN sprinters Makanakaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makarawu are in a few moments set to compete in the semi-finals of the Men’s 200m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, after both coming second in their respective heats on Monday.

On Monday, Charamba competed in Heat 3, where he clocked in at 20.27 behind Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and ahead of Italy’s Filippo Tortu.

Makarawu participated in Heat 5 and ran 20.07, behind USA’s Erriyon Knighton and ahead of South Africa’s Shaun Maswanganyi. Makarawu holds the Zimbabwe record for the 200m at 19.93.

It’s Lets Go Zimbabwe!