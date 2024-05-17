Charitable chic: Chichie The Poetic Queen hosts stationery drive for 21st birthday

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

As Chichie The Poetic Queen gears up to mark her entry into adulthood, she’s choosing to make her birthday about more than just personal revelry. Together with her circle of friends, she is orchestrating a special event set to unfold this Saturday afternoon at the Stopover Bar and Restaurant in Bulawayo.

This gathering, arranged to honour her 21st birthday slated for tomorrow, isn’t solely a celebration of her individual journey but also a manifestation of her dedication to community service.

Dubbed “Chichie’s 21st Birthday Bash & Stationery Drive,” the event promises an afternoon brimming with entertainment and philanthropy. Emceed by Pronellah and Umnikazi Wempuphu, the lineup boasts a roster of talented performers, including Ma9nine, Luminous, Ronald Stone, Amany, Mzoe 7, Butholezwe, Lucy, Poet Lethu, and Aufait, ensuring a captivating experience for all attendees.

In a departure from customary birthday affairs, entrance to this occasion is not through a monetary fee, but rather through contributions of stationery items such as pens, pencils, and exercise books. These donations will serve a noble cause, with all proceeds earmarked to be bestowed upon Mawaba Primary in Lobengula West, the very school that holds a special place in Chichie’s heart, as it’s where she received her early education.

In an interview, Chichie elaborated on the inspiration behind organising the event.

“The significance of turning 21 and the desire to include everyone in the celebration were key factors. When my friend Petronella proposed the idea, I immediately saw its potential. From there, we set the wheels in motion, and here we are today.”

Reflecting on her journey thus far, Chichie remarked, “It’s been an incredible ride. Each day, I evolve as a creative, overcoming challenges along the way. I’m grateful for the growth.”

When probed about the motivation behind the charitable endeavour, Chichie shared, “Considering the start of the second term in early May, the idea of donating stationery seemed fitting. Selecting the recipient wasn’t easy until it dawned on me that charity begins at home. Mawaba is where it all begins, and that’s where the contributions should head.”

By blending artistry with altruism, Chichie The Poetic Queen is not only celebrating her milestone birthday but also setting a precedent for giving back to the community, embodying the spirit of compassion and generosity.