Charles Mahlaba hailed for 2nd successful album launch

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Saturday evening was a night filled with music, talent, and celebration as musician, Charles Mahlaba launched his second album, titled Imizwa/Feelings at the Bulawayo Theatre.

The event had a remarkable turnout with attendees expressing their admiration for Mahlaba’s musical prowess.

The audience was captivated by the jazz musician’s voice and style, resulting in an electric atmosphere throughout the evening as people sang along to his songs.

Among the notable attendees were renowned figures in the arts industry, including Sotsha Moyo from Black Umfolosi, Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, Thandy Dhlana, Nkwali, Dr Gasolo, and Sihlangu Dlodlo. Their presence not only added prestige to the event but also served as a testament to Mahlaba’s talent and influence within the music community.

The album features Safa a collaboration with Gaz’elimnyama; Ubambo Lwami; Lifa Lami featuring Helen Nyati; Ngiyasola featuring Vikmoe; Ingane Yabantu, Baba Laph’Okhona, Ngikhethe Wena featuring Ntando, Qeqe and Mwezi; Uthando Lukamama featuring Vikmoe; Umvundla loNteletsha featuring Fafaza and an acoustic track titled Lifa Lami.

The musician said the songs tackle people’s different feelings.

“Each song tells a story of a feeling that we have felt. The word feelings is broad because it covers different things – feeling is an emotion, such as anger or happiness. All the songs are accompanied by different types of feelings from happiness, sadness, fear and anger which are associated with three core effects: reward (happiness), punishment (sadness), and stress (fear and anger),” explained the artiste.

Fellow artiste, Desire Moyo was one of the first people to buy Mahlaba’s album at the launch.

He commended him for his exceptional talent.

“Mahlaba has shown that there’s an inevitable reality that Bulawayo is rising again. He is exhibiting the potential and happy times ahead in the arts – a great album and a legacy being built,” said Moyo who is also a legislator.

“I sit in the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts Culture and Recreation and arts remain my second constituency from Nkulumane. Such a momentous period of musical experience and excellence brings hope and light to the creative and cultural industry and it gives us a reason to sit in such Parliamentary committees and voice,” added Moyo.

Musician Thandy Dhlana, who performed with Matojeni Mello at the launch, said: “His album is on another level. He gave it his best shot and it was well produced. The performance was top notch and it’s the best that I’ve heard so far this year.”

Arts practitioner, Prince Mazilankatha Gasolo also hailed Mahlaba.

“The event was well organised. Everything was on point, from the setup, sound, and performance and the turnout was good. As artistes, we have to learn from Mahlaba. We need to work with designers and a team of experts for the planning of events while as artistes, we focus on the performance,” said Gasolo.

Expressing his gratitude, Mahlaba thanked all those who attended the launch. He acknowledged the overwhelming reception and attendance, emphasising the importance of the audience’s role in his success.

“I’d like to thank Matopos Music, Philip Weiss (UK-based promoter), my studio producers (Erastus Nleya and Elephant Herd Records), Pride Transport, Wasu Enterprises, and those who partnered and assisted me from the preparations to the final day. The album launch was successful through your efforts and teamwork. Thank you to my team, Mahlaba band, we pulled the crowd together and made the audience dance and sing along,” he said.

Mahlaba who usually performs at the Bulawayo Theatre with Sunduza Dance Theatre said it was a great experience performing as a solo artiste with a band.

“The engagement with the audience made me more comfortable to share my music with them. It was amazing to be appreciated in my hometown,” said Mahlaba.

The artiste went on to share that he has other projects in the pipeline, including theatre performances with Sunduza and online music teaching with a group based in the United Kingdom.— @TashaMutsiba