Charles Mahlaba to release second album

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

JAZZ musician Charles Mahlaba is preparing to unveil his second solo studio album titled “Imizwa/Feelings” at the Bulawayo Theatre this Saturday.

Mahlaba shared his enthusiasm for finally being able to share his music with a live audience.

He said concert-goers should be prepared to dance and sing as each song has been carefully crafted to resonate with them on a personal level.

“The feeling is good that finally, the music is now going to be shared and performed live with the audience. They should expect music that speaks to them and they must put on their dancing shoes because each and every song will make them dance and sing along,” said Mahlaba.

Acknowledging the challenges that come with organising such an event, Mahlaba expressed satisfaction with the progress made thus far. While he understands that not everything will go smoothly, he is confident in the team’s ability to push through and deliver an unforgettable experience for the audience.

“The response from fans has been incredible, and as a band, we’re fully committed to giving our best performance and ensuring that our audience is engaged and entertained. This music is not just for us, but for the people,” said Mahlaba.

At the album launch, Mahlaba will be supported by Matojeni Melo-Maniacs

– @TashaMutsiba