Charleston school choir tells story through documentary

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IN July, Nkulumane-based Charleston Trust Primary School Choir travelled to Domboshava for the Let Them Schools Arts Festival but little did they know that their works would follow them.

Barely a month after their performance at the festival and also at the Red Cross Graduation hosted by the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, the choir saw Tatenda “Miles” Phiri, stage manager at Let Them Trust paying a courtesy call to document the choir’s story for a documentary which is set to premiere soon.

The shoot took place at the school premises on Tuesday.

Phiri, who is based in Harare, told Chronicle Showbiz that to him it was love at first sight when he heard the choir sing in Domboshava.

He said documenting the choir’s story was necessary since it would be the fuel that will drive them to greater heights through exposure.

“When you’ve been in the arts sector for years, the moment you hear and see something exceptional, you just love it and know that this is destined for greatness. Not just locally but globally and for me, Charleston Trust Primary Choir was that voice instantly. I knew this was something that was worth being heard and known.

“So, after their choirmaster and music coordinator, Trevor Mawaka reached out to me for the Let Them Festival and seeing all the passion they invested in their act, I instantly knew that I needed to come and help the children fulfil their dreams,” he said.

Chronicle Showbiz attended the video shoot which included interviews with the school’s principal, music coordinators and choir members.

Phiri, who studied radio production and videography at Christian College of Southern Africa between 2015 and 2016 has been working with schools for the past seven years.

The choir is set to travel to South Africa for the upcoming African Children of the Year Awards (ACOTYA) to be held in South Africa in November where they will battle for bragging rights in the Arts and Culture category. – @eMKlass_49