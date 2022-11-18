Charleston Trust Choir off to South Africa

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

NKULUMANE-based Charleston Trust Primary School Choir has seen off representatives to South Africa for the AfriCAN Children of the Year Awards (ACOTYA) ceremony set for the Profound Conference Centre in South Africa tomorrow.

The travelling party consisted of one of the choir members, Derrick Chidakwa and the choir director Trevor Mawaka.

Before departure at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International airport, Mawaka said all eyes are set on the prize.

“We are not just going to Johannesburg to make up numbers but, we are there to compete and bring the gong home,” he said.

The choir is an Arts and Culture nominee for the ACOTYA and this caps off an eventful year for the “Smile” singers.

The ACOTYA, which is in its fifth edition is a brainchild of Stacey Fru Foundation with Stacey Fru being the custodian of the awards. Stacey Fru is an award-winning bestselling author of chapter books in the world who wrote her first book at the age of seven without her parent’s knowledge.

The choir is also set to vie for another award at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) to be held on Christmas Eve.

