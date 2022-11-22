Charleston Trust Choir upbeat despite loss

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

CHARLESTON Trust Primary School Choir were made to wait a little longer for their maiden award as they lost on Saturday at the AfriCAN Children of the Year Awards (Acotya) ceremony held in South Africa.

This, however, didn’t dampen their mood as they are looking forward to the future.

The choir, represented by their music director Trevor Mawaka and choir member Derrick Chidakwa was in the running for the Arts and Culture award but fell short to Kenyan teenage poet Stycie Waweru.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Mawaka conceded defeat and said more should be expected from them.

“We came close but didn’t win. We’ll keep working. The idea is to empower the learners so we’ll keep our heads held up high and go again! Award nomination is a bonus as the true objective is to empower learners to grow to be full-blown artistes on their own. If we get nominated again, we will celebrate, again,” said Mawaka.

The choir, known for its totem song “Sons of Africa” still has a chance to salvage something with a maiden Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards gong if they topple other creatives in the Outstanding Newcomer category. – @eMKlass_49