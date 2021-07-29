Charlton Mashumba becomes the fifth Zimbabwean at Sekhukhune United

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

DStv Premiership newcomers Sekhukhune United have signed Zimbabwean international forward Charlton Mashumba to take their tally following their invasion of the market to 11 players, including five Zimbabweans.

Babina Noko, as the club is also known, signed the former Zimbabwe Under-17 and Under-20 player from Polokwane City where he spent three years. The 29 year old was unveiled together with Edwin Gyimah (30) who joins from Black Leopards.

“Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signings of the 29 year old Charlton Mashumba( Polokwane City FC) and Edwin Gyimah (30) from Black Leopards FC ahead of the 2021/22 Season . Babina Noko Let’s welcome our new signings,” the club announced via their Facebook page Thursday.

Mashumba had earlier stints with Highlands Park as well as Jomo Cosmos, a club he is famously known to have helped gain promotion with an incredible 17 goals in the 2014/15 season.

Sekhukhune United is now home to Mashumba, ex Bosso players goalkeeper and captain Tapuwa Kapini, defender McClive Phiri, ex-FC Platinum players and striker Walter Musona as well as winger and Talent Chawapiwa.

Dynamos midfielder King Nadolo reportedly attended a one week long trial period but failed to impress the technical team headed by MacDonald Makhubedu.