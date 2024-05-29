Chart-topping sungura star Mark Ngwazi promises electrifying show in Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Sungura maestro Mark Ngwazi, gearing up for the release of his latest album ‘Huzukwende’, is set to ignite Kwekwe with a show at The Lit Leisure Spot this Friday.

Ngwazi, known for his chart-topping hits like “Hwahwa” and “Nyaradzo Yababa” from his previous album “Nharo Nezvinenharo”, is eager to treat fans to a taste of his upcoming release.

The Lit proprietor Sukol Dube expressed excitement for the event, highlighting Ngwazi’s popularity and the anticipation surrounding his new album.

“We’re thrilled to host Mark Ngwazi this Friday as he’s one of the most sought-after artistes. With the anticipation building for his latest album release, Ngwazi is riding high, and we want our fans to get a sneak peek of the album alongside fellow Zimbabweans before its official launch,” remarked Dube.

Ngwazi assured fans of an electrifying performance, promising a mix of old favourites and fresh tracks from ‘Huzukwende’.

“We’re geared up for the Kwekwe show and assure our fans that it’ll be an unforgettable experience. We encourage our fans to come out in large numbers as we have an exciting line-up planned for them. From old favourites to brand new tracks, we’ll be offering a diverse musical journey.

“This show presents a unique opportunity for our fans to get a taste of what we have in store for them,” said the “Nyaradzo Yababa” hit-maker.