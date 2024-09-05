Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) annual conference set for Victoria Falls

Business Writer

THE Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe (CGAI) would hold its Annual 2024 Conference in Victoria Falls between 18-21 September 2024 where Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, is expected to deliver the keynote address.

High-level speakers including Cabinet ministers, local and international corporate governance experts and accounting professionals would lead various panel discussions during the event and share their insights with the delegates.

According to the preliminary programme shared with the Chronicle, the event will begin with the official opening session followed by intense panel discussions anchored on several critical economics topics.

Prominent industrialist, Mr Busisa Moyo, Zimra Commissioner, Ms Regina Chinamasa, economist Professor Gift Mugano, among others, will lead the panel discussion on the economic transformative agenda for Zimbabwe – the journey towards Vision 2030.

ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Tatenda Mavetera, will anchor the panel on digital transformation – navigating the new ICT frontier in Zimbabwe.

There will also be technical sessions focusing on the accounting profession future trends and how to overcome tomorrow’s challenges.

Other key topics include; the future of work and adapting to the changing landscape, finance and investment strategies for building wealth, women in governance and breaking the barriers while empowering for change, sustainability and tackling the energy and global climate challenges.

CGI global director, Tim Sheehy will share insights on the global perspective of the chartered governance institute while the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs Vimbai Nyemba, among other senior civil servants will lead the panel on corporate governance, public financial management and policy, and how these are shaping the future of Zimbabwe.

This year’s conference builds on the recommendations made last year and will run under the theme: “Attaining Vision 2030: A Governance and Accountancy Agenda- Towards a Shared Future”.

The Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe (CGAIZ), (formerly Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ)) is a professional accountancy organisation, which offers qualifications and provides a professional home for chartered governance and accountancy professionals.

CGAIZ is a Zimbabwean Division of the Chartered Governance Institute (CGI) Global, which has its headquarters in the United Kingdom.

The institute was founded in England in 1891. In 1902 it was granted its Royal Charter. In Zimbabwe, it was incorporated by an Act of Parliament in 1971. The Institute in Zimbabwe operates as a semi-autonomous division of the CGI Global, which gives it the power to run the Division’s membership issues and to tailor-make the Qualifying Scheme followed in Zimbabwe for it to suit the local business environment.

Other divisions of the institute are in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Associated Territories (UKRIAT), Southern Africa, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong/China, Malaysia, and Singapore.

CGAIZ was selected to be one of the professional accountancy organisations to offer Public Sector Accounting in Zimbabwe as a pilot in the International Federation of Accountants’ Programme to capacitate public sector accountancy professionals in Zimbabwe, funded by the UK’s Department for International Development.