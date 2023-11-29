Chasing Sunsets wine tasting event to showcase Italian and South African wines

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The Wine Bar is set to host an event dubbed “Chasing Sunsets wine tasting” event in Bulawayo on December 17.

The event, which promises to be an intimate affair, will feature a selection of exquisite wines from Italy and South Africa. It will be held at TenOnBrooke, a boutique hotel located in Selborne Brooke.

According to Kim Mpofu, the director of the event, Chasing Sunsets aims to provide guests with a unique wine-tasting experience.

“Chasing Sunsets is an intimate wine tasting so tickets are limited. This edition is dubbed ‘Italy vs South Africa’. Guests will savour exquisite wines from our diverse wine selection originating from those regions,” she said.

Mpofu said patrons will have the opportunity to savour a variety of quality wines carefully chosen with the festive season in mind.

“Patrons should expect to experience a selection of quality wines in a sophisticated environment. The wines have been deliberately selected with the festive season in mind,” said Mpofu.

In addition to the wine tasting, attendees will also have the chance to participate in a blind tasting, where they will test their palate and discern the different flavours.

“We will also show guests how to make wine-based cocktails,” added Mpofu.

The event is expected to start at 3pm and conclude around 8pm, offering ample time for guests to immerse themselves in the world of wine.

Chasing Sunsets is a recurring event, with this being the second edition. The previous event took place in October.

