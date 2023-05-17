Chatara guides Zimbabwe Select to win series opener

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

A TENDAI Chatara five wicket haul saw Zimbabwe Select win the first one day match against Pakistan ‘A’ by 24 runs at Harare Sports Club this afternoon.

The six match series is being held at Harare Sports Club.

The experienced Chatara took five scalps in his nine-over spell as the home side bowled out their opponents for 210 runs in 47 overs after they had set them a target of 235 runs to win. Zimbabwe after being sent in to bat first were bowled out for 234 runs in 45,4 overs.

It took a special Ryan Burl innings to help Zimbabwe reach a defendable total. Burl, who fell for 69 runs off 68 balls, put up a 90 run sixth wicket partnership with Clive Madande after a poor display from the top order. Madande went on to score 34 runs from 55 balls to save their side from humiliation.