Chatara, Masakadza, Kaia out of Chevrons squad

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has named two uncapped players in their 15-member squad for the upcoming three match T20I series against Ireland, making four changes to the team that competed in the T20 World Cup Qualifier Africa Finals in Namibia last week.

ZC released the final squad yesterday ahead of the start of the T20I series in Harare tomorrow. The two uncapped players who managed to make the team are former Under-19 player, Brian Bennett and Trevor Gwandu.

Bennett (20) and Gwandu (25) have had good campaigns in domestic cricket, giving them a chance to have a feel of international cricket. Bennett is a middle order batter while Gwandu is a fast bowler.

Apart from the two uncapped youngsters, leg spinner, Brandon Mavuta and batter Tony Munyonga have also returned to the national team set-up.

The quartet came in to replace Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Innocent Kaia and Nick Welch (from the T20 World Cup Qualifiers).

Bennett, has an average of 33,25 in five T20s with a high score of an unbeaten 62 runs. Gwandu, with ball in hand, has taken three wickets in 11 T20 matches with best figures of 1/19. He has an average of 84 and an economy rate of nine.

Returning to the team is also the former skipper and veteran batter Craig Ervine who only played one match from the six that Zimbabwe played in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers due to a groin injury. Ervine is fit again.

Skipper Sikandar Raza has returned from the Abhu Dhabi T10 league and will lead the team which has regular players such as Ryan Burl, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.

The three matches are scheduled for tomorrow (first T20I), Saturday (second T20I) and Sunday (third T20I). After the three T20Is, Zimbabwe and Ireland will go on to play as many One Day Internationals (ODIs) starting on 13 December.

All matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Meanwhile, in other cricket news, the 2023/24 Logan Cup season is set to get underway today with two matches lined up. Defending champions, Eagles, who also won the Pro50 Championship will begin their title defence against Tuskers while Southern Rocks will be facing the Pro50 Championship finalists, Rhinos at the same time.

The second round of matches is scheduled to follow on 13 December where Rhinos will be up against Eagles and Tuskers will be facing Southern Rocks.

Zimbabwe T20I squad to face Ireland:

Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams. – @brandon_malvin