Chatora, Mubaiwa win 2024 Dugmore golf tourney

Brandon Moyo

IT was the perfect start to the season for young golfer Tanaka Chatora and female counterpart Yolanda Mubaiwa who were crowned champions of the 2024 Dugmore golf tournament which concluded at Bulawayo Golf Club (BGC) on Sunday.

Chatora from Royal Harare reigned supreme at the tournament that officially opened Zimbabwe Golf Association’s (ZGA) amateur season. He finished the tournament on two-under-par 214 while Mubaiwa, also from Royal Harare shot 13-over-229 to kick start the country’s golfing season.

Going into the Dugmore tournament, Chatora was coming off a win in the inaugural NCBA Kenya Invitational Junior Tournament in Kenya in December and produced a brilliant performance at BGC.

He got off to the best start on round one where he shot three-under-par for a round score of 69 before going on to level par in the second round with a score of 72. In the third round, Chatora shot one over-par for a round score of 73.

He was eight shots ahead of second placed Keagan Shutt from Royal Harare who finished on six-over-par 222 following round scores of 75, 74 and 73 in his three rounds.

Kelvin Muchenje from ZRP finished in third place with a score eight-over-par 224 with round scores of 71, 79 and 74.

This year’s Dugmore was the second consecutive tournament to feature both men and women. In the ladies section, Mubaiwa’s best round was the first where she shot three-over-par with 75 shots. She followed it up with back-to-back scores of 77 shots (five-over-par) in the second and third rounds.

Kudzai Mandava, also from Royal Harare finished with 22-over-par 238 gross following her three round scores of 81, 81 and 76. The other female golfer who participated was Rosebud Musakasa from Royal Harare as well and she finished on 67-over-par-253 with round scores of 97, 89 and 97.

Speaking after his victory, Chatora said he was hoping that by the end of the year, he will win more tournaments if he keeps on working and playing hard.

“It feels really nice to start off the amateur year with a win. I think that if I keep working hard and playing like this, I could definitely get, maybe three or four more wins by the end of the year, that’s the goal and hopefully we can get that done,” said Chatora.

Vincent Makamure, the president of the Matabeleland Provincial Golf Union, was impressed with the way the tournament went with a good number of golfers coming in to take part and also at the way the course was maintained, considering that there were rains a couple of weeks prior.

With Chatora being the only player shooting an under-par score, Makamure said they are hoping to address it and make sure that players are technically ready for tournaments so as to shoot good scores.

“I am very proud. The first tournament of the year is always difficult for people to attend. We are in the January period and after school fees payment. There were a bit of financial constraints but if you have a field of 83 players, it’s a good number and I’m quite pleased. I am also pleased with the way BGC maintained the course, it has been raining in the past couple of weeks, there was only a small window when the rain stopped but the course is looking fantastic and players commended so I’m quite impressed,” said Makamure.

Zimbabwe Gola Association (ZGA) president Martin Chikwana said he is hopeful that the successful hosting of the Dugmore tournament signifies a good year for golf in the country. He also stressed that it is never easy hosting a tournament at the beginning of the year but is also proud of the work that was done to make it a success.

“Yeah (was impressed), it’s always difficult at the beginning of the year when everyone is coming back from the holiday. It was summer with so much rain and most courses are struggling with maintenance so to have this first tournament here is always something that we look forward to as players and administrators. This is where we start off the program for the incoming year so this is another coming year and hopefully it signifies a good year ahead of us,” said Chikwana.

The Dugmore golf tournament is the traditional season opener in the country.

