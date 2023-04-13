Chauya Chikwata . . . Zimbabwe Saints still in D1

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Saints have appointed Xolani “Skweya” Nkundlande as their head coach ahead of the start of the 2023 Zifa Southern Region Division One season on Saturday.

Saints were relegated from the league last season but will rejoin the league again after the likes of

Indosakusa pulled out of the league creating room for Saints.

Ironically, Nkundlande was in charge of the now defunct Indosakusa who pulled out on the half-way mark last season owing to financial constraints.

Nkundlande later joined Zimbabwe Saints as assistant coach to Mark Mathe.

He was part of Talen Vision’s early pre-season preparations before resurfacing at Saints ahead of the season’s start this coming weekend.

Nkudlande’s appointment was confirmed by Gibson Homela.

“I can confirm Nkundlande will be in charge of the team. We have had our trials and we have all the confidence in Nkundlande. We also have an ex-player in our foreign chat group who has donated 21 good quality balls,” said Homela.

Last season, Chikwata saw a number of coaches take charge of the side.

Amini Soma Phiri and Philani Mabhena were initially meant to resume the season at the helm but ditched the club on the first day of the Wafa Wafa pre-season competition.

Reginald Buhali took over but it was not long before he also left and was replaced by Joseph Sibindi who was in charge of a number of games before leaving the club.

Team manager Godfrey Paradza assumed coaching duties before Mathe took over. Chauya Chikwata, relegated from the Premier League in 2011, were thrown out of Division One in 2014 for failing to pay $2 500 in affiliation fees.

They were on the sidelines before registering in the Zifa Bulawayo Division Two League in 2015, where they finished 13th.

Zimbabwe Saints’ attempt to play in Division One in 2016 hit a brick wall after they failed to raise funds to acquire the Quelaton franchise, which had been surrendered by Nust.

Chikwata last played in the Premier Soccer League in 2011 after they had bought Chitungwiza-based Eagles’ franchise at the behest of businessman Felix Dzumbunu following their relegation to the lower league in 2006.

Southern Region Division One Fixtures

Saturday: Ajax Hotspurs v Adachi White City B- Arena 12 pm, Ciwu v Casmyn White City B-Arena, Main Line v Makhandeni Pirates (Plumtree), Mosi Rovers v Mountain Cklimbers (Victoria Falls, 3pm), Ratanang v Talen Vision (Luveve B-arena, 12 pm)

Sunday: Arenel v Binga Pirates (White City B-Arena, 12 pm), Zimbabwe Saints v ZPC Hwange (White City B-Arena, 12 pm), Indlovu Iyanyathela v Jordan Sinnot (Luveve B-Arena, 12pm), Bosso 90 v DRC United Luveve B-Arena, 3pm).

