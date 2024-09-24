Cheating woman compensates husband by assisting him to rape her younger sister

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A 49-YEAR-OLD woman from Binga has been brought before the courts, facing serious charges for her alleged involvement in the facilitation of the rape of her younger sister.

The traumatising ordeal, which left the complainant emotionally scarred occurred in 2018.

The woman appeared before a magistrate at the Hwange magistrates’ court facing rape charges or alternatively, procuring as defined in Section 83 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

According to documents presented by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) sometime in August 2018, the accused person took the complainant to stay with her in Gwanda on the pretext that she had secured a place for school to attend there.

It was however stated that in October 2018, the accused person, after having moved with the complainant to Gwanda decided to leave her with her husband living in a one roomed apartment.

“The complainant never went to school. The complainant questioned the accused person’s husband why she was not going to school and he told her that his wife had cheated on him so accused had agreed to give the complainant to him as compensation for not bearing him children,” read part of the document.

It was alleged that the complainant continued living with her sister’s husband, as she had no means of escape and travel.

It was alleged that during that period her aggressor raped her on consecutive days for a month.

“When the accused person returned to Gwanda, her husband continued to have sexual intercourse with the complainant in the complainant’s presence. The accused person would also give the complainant a red concoction to drink after the several encounters,” read the document.

It was further reported that the complainant tried to escape in August 2021 but was apprehended and returned to the “house of horror”, where her aggressor threatened to kill her if she tried to escape.

The complainant eventually managed to escape during the same month and informed her parents of her ordeal.

Her parents however did not take action, prompting her to report the matter to the police in Bulawayo on 17 June this year.