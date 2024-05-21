Check out which Bulawayo suburbs practice open defecation

Online Reporter

FOUR suburbs in Bulawayo have been shamed for practicing open defecation as revealed in the recently released urban Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) report.

Pumula, Magwgwe, Emakhandeni and Luveve suburbs in Bulawayo made it in the infamous list of suburbs and towns involved in open defecation.

Topping the list is Mazowe-Mvurwi with a proportion of 16,3 percent of households involved in open defecation for urban areas ,Gweru in Midlands comes second at 15 percent, Zvishavane Urban 12,5 and Hwange in Matabeleland North at 10 percent is in the top five.

Other notable cities recording open defecation are Gwanda Town and Victoria Falls.