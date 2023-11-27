Cheers to the champions!

Ngezi Platinum Stars players and technical team celebrate after being crowned the 2023 Castle Lager premier soccer league champions at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday (Pictures by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

Highlanders 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

NGEZI Platinum Stars came to Bulawayo having already bagged the league title, but still needed to finish on a high.

A determined Highlanders made that impossible.

Bosso’s victory mattered little as in the end, Ngezi Platinum had come for the crowning moment more than the outcome of the match.

Their name is now engraved in the champions’ list.

The champions entered Barbourfields Stadium receiving a warm guard of honour from Highlanders.

The applause was well deserved. It was a mark of sportsmanship.

As they lifted the big cup, there was a standing ovation even from the Bosso fans, who rightly had to appreciate the good deed.

Madamburo, as the champions are known, had earned their triumphant stripes with two games to conclude the season. Yesterday’s game was eventful in that they got to bring the season’s curtain down facing a team that gave them stiff competition.

The champions’ coach Takesure Chiragwi’s face lit with joy as he spoke of how it felt to be crowned champions.

He gave credit to his players for having listened to instructions.

“We are happy because we did most of the things that we do at training.

“As a coach, it feels good to see your players doing what you teach them. They kept the ball and created chances. We had more chances than Highlanders to wrap up the game but, it was not our day,” said Chiragwi.

Moving forward, Chiragwi’s next task is to replicate the league victory in the Chibuku Super Cup final tie against Dynamos on December 3 at Baobab Stadium.

Highlanders bowed down a happy lot as they gave their fans a win on the last day.

Assistant coach Joel Luphahla said: “Our aim was to finish well and win at home. We knew it was going to be painful to see Ngezi Platinum being crowned in our stadium. At least we gave our fans some cheer,” said Luphahla.

While Bosso may have celebrated beating the champions, they closed the year licking wounds.

For a team that went on a 19-game unbeaten run, it must have been painful to coronate Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Teams

Highlanders FC: Ariel Sibanda, Talent Dube, Marvellous Chigumira (Melikhaya Ncube, 60mins), Calvin Chigonero, Mckinnon Mushore, Prince Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Peter Mudhuwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Gillian Nyathi (Andrew Tandi, 76mins)

Ngezi Platinum: Nelson Chadya, Kudzai Chigwida, Polite Moyo, Malvin Gaki (Ellson Mweha 80mins), Takunda Benhura, Gareth Madhake, Qadr Amini (Tapiwa Mandinyenya, 77mins), Leslie Kashitigu Marvellous Mukumba 80mins), Nigel Makumbe (Bruno Mtigo 46mins), Farai Madhananga, Tinotenda Murasiranwa (Claude Makopa, 46mins)

Week 34 Results

Yesterday

Caps Utd 3-1 Herentals

Highlanders 1-0 Ngezi Platinum

Hwange 0-0 Chicken Inn

Saturday

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-2 Manica Diamonds

Cranborne 0-3 Zpc Kariba

Greenfuel 2-1 Triangle

Simba Bhora 0-1 Black Rhinos

Sheasham 1-2 Fc Platinum

Yadah 2-1 Dynamos

—@NkosieLegend