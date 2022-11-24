Cheetahs final squad named for Dubai Invitational Sevens

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE national sevens rugby team coach, Graham Kaulback has named the final squad of 12 players for the Dubai Invitational Sevens in the United Arab Emirates early next month.

The Dubai Invitational Sevens will take place from 1 to 3 December at the same time as the Emirates Dubai Sevens but Zimbabwe are not playing in the main event.

With former Cheetahs captain Kudzai Mashawi having retired from international rugby, Kaulback has settled for Tadius Dzandiwandira and Godfrey Magaramombe as the co-captains.

Notable additions from the team which did duty at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa, Emmanuel Zangari and Godknows Mavara, who play for Botswana club Spartans have been called up for national duty together with the experienced Takudzwa Kumadiro. Shadreck Mandaza has been called up to the Cheetahs for the first time.

Kaulback had an opportunity to make final decisions on the squad for the Dubai Invitational Sevens when the Cheetahs took part in the Zambezi Challenge at Harare Sports Club last weekend where they finished as runners to Germany.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs: Tadius Dzandiwandira(co-captain), Godfrey Magaramombe (co-captain), Emmanuel Zangari, Tapiwa Malenga, Kudakwashe Nyamakura, Alex Nyamunda, Carlos Matematema, Ryan Musumhi, Godknows Mavara, Shadreck Mandaza, Edward Sigauke, Takudzwa Kumadiro

Head coach: Graham Kaulback

Assistant coach/team manager: Ricky Chirengende

Physiotherapist: Alice Randall

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29