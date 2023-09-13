Cheetahs upbeat ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

DAY 1 of the Paramount Garments Rugby Africa men’s Olympic qualifiers will see the Zimbabwe Cheetahs face Burkina Faso in the opening game set to take place at the Harare Sports Club from September 16-17.

On the same day, Zimbabwe will face Algeria before going on to face Uganda in the last of their pool games. Zimbabwe was drawn in Pool C of the event along with Uganda, Burkina Faso, and Algeria. Pool A comprises South Africa, Madagascar, Tunisia, and Ivory Coast while Kenya, Zambia, Namibia, and Nigeria occupy Pool B.

Only the champions will gain automatic qualification to the Olympics while the second and third-placed teams will have another chance to qualify through the Olympics repechage tournament.

The Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN) will be broadcasting the games.

ZTN sealed a deal with the Zimbabwe Rugby Union for the broadcast of the upcoming tournament.

ZTN Prime has established itself as the leading sports channel in the country after landing the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League broadcast rights as well as the inaugural Zim Afro-T10 held at Harare Sports Club recently.

The last time out, the Cheetahs finished third in the Olympic qualifiers and had another opportunity in the repechage event but they finished fifth.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs Fixtures

Zimbabwe v Burkina Faso 09:00, Zimbabwe v Algeria 14:44, Uganda v Zimbabwe 16:40

