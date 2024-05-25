Chegutu Pirates hold Chicken Inn

Brandon Moyo at Luveve Stadium

CHICKEN Inn thought they had found the back of the net just after the hour mark only for the referee to spoil the party as the goal was dismissed for a foul.

The Gamecoks’ striker, Malvin Hwata was adjudged to have handled the the ball as he was lying on the ground before second half substitute, Brighton Makopa found the back of the net.

The disallowed goal was the only real chance that either sides managed to get throughout the 90 minutes of what wasn’t an enterprising game of football.

The Gamecocks missed the services of the ever green Michael Charamba who couldn’t take part in the game due to a family bereavement.

It was a slow start to the game with none of the two teams failing to create any clear cut chances.

Chegutu Pirates were forced to relook their tactics as early as the 14th minute. Gift Mwinga was substituted for Tinotenda Ditima after a nasty tackle that saw him leave the stadium in an ambulance.

Ditima almost had an instant impact, however his shot from outside the box went wide. The attempt looked set to have beaten Chicken Inn keeper Donovan Bernard who failed to dive after failing to make up his mind on what to do.

In the 44th minute, Brian Muza made a brilliant solo run from the right flank, made an outer foot cross which had no takers in the box.

Soon after the start of the second half, Tinashe Mavhudzi had a chance of putting the visitors in front but could not beat the Chicken Inn defense.

It was in the 62nd minute that Chicken Inn thought they had broken the deadlock only for the celebrations to be cut short by the referee.

In the 66th minute, Makopa got another chance inside the box, he calmly chested the ball down but his shot went over the bar.

Both teams tried pressing hard in search of the goal, however it was not to be with none of them creating any clear chances.

They had to settle for a draw and a share of the spoils on matchweek 14 of the the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Teams:

Chicken Inn:

Donovan Bernard (gk), Brian Muza (Brighton Makopa, 46mins), Lincoln Mangaira, Irvine Mukombwe, Dominic Jaricha, George Majika, Obert Malajila (Leroy Ndlovu, 46mins), Joseph Tulani, Malvin Hwata (Clive Augusto, 62mins), Xolani Ndlovu, Danny Phiri (Brendon Rendo, 73mins).

Chegutu Pirates:

Tafadzwa Jabangwei (gk), Tinashe Mwafulirwa, Dexter Phiri, Maxwell Manuvire, Reuben Machaya, Gift Mwinga (Tinotenda Ditima, 14mins), Aaron Dzingayi, Elisha Zulu (Regina Ngazima), Cleopas Dube, Simbarashe Domingo (Edmore Tsoro, 46mins, Wayne Kamurayi, 76mins), Tinashe Mavhudzi – @brandon_malvin