Chegutu Pirates slapped with US$ 8 720 in fines

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

[email protected]

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League debutantes Chegutu Pirates have been slapped with US$ 8 720 in fines for various transgressions in one month between April and May but the club is disputing some of the charges.

One of the charges emanated from the failure by the club’s captain to vote for the league’s Player of the Month which attracts a US$250 fine.

The heaviest fine was US$3 645 which was hearing costs for their abandoned league match against Harare giants’ Dynamos on May 14.

On May 25, Chegutu Pirates security and marshals are alleged to have invaded the pitch in their match against Simba Bhora which violates the PSL rules and regulations and for that the league fined them US$2 000.

On April 20, the club is alleged to have violated four PSL rules and regulations in their match against Yadah.

According to the PSL, Chegutu Pirates used a kit without player names and sponsor’s logo and each offence calls for a US$475 fine.

They are also accused of delaying kickoff of the same match and making comments to the media implying bias by match officials and for that they were fined US$250 and US$1 250 respectively.

The new boys were slapped with a US$375 fine for failing to provide clean dressing room for match officials in their match against Ngezi Platinum which was played at Baobab Stadium on May 22.

Club chairman Eddie Chivero confirmed receiving the fines schedule but said his club was appealing against some of the sanctions.

“It is true that we have been slapped with fines by the league but we are vehemently denying some of the charges and we have already written a letter of appeal against those charges we are contesting. For example the league is aware that we use Baobab Stadium for our home matches which we rent from Ngezi Platinum. We hire the facility from Ngezi Platinum who must keep the facility clean,” said Chivero.

He also said they do not see sense in being charged for pitch invasion by club security and marshals.

“The marshals and security went in there to protect the match officials and this is a standard security procedure so we are appealing against that as well,” said Chivero.