Chelsea Mguni, Sandra Ndebele, Mzoe 7 headline Zim Expo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

Musicians Chelsea Mguni, Sandra Ndebele and Mzoe 7 are part of an array of artistes that will entertain guests at the Zim Expo and Christian Fellowship International (CFI) Conference that is taking place in Dallas, United States of America from tomorrow.

In its 21st edition, the Zim Expo Weekend is the largest gathering of Zimbabweans of all ages in North America.

In a statement, ZimExpo chief executive officer Tonderai Tela said all is set for the two-day event with musical performances from Zimbabwean natives meant to entertain guests.

“This will be ZimExpo’s 21st event and a huge milestone for us because the organisation has metamorphosed over the years. Baba Mechanic Manyeruke and rising star Chelsea Mguni will headline the Saturday Banquet Night hosted by CFI. Baba Manyeruke’s performance is part of his swansong to what has been an iconic career of ministering through song, spanning over four decades,” said Tela.

“Multi-award winner Reverend Chivaviro, Mupositori Wency, Wellington Kwenda and songstress Mercy Mutsvene are also on the drawcard for performing at the CFI Conference, which is a highly-subscribed event that also features various speakers,” he said.

One of the organisers Anesu Manjengwa said all is set for the event that seeks to unite Zimbabweans based in the diaspora.

“This year’s line-up includes Jah Signal, Tocky Vibes, Sandra Ndebele and Mzoe 7 as ZimExpo has always been about inclusion,” Manjengwa said.

He said the event is highly subscribed as attendees travel from all over the USA, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Zimbabwe. – @mthabisi_mthire