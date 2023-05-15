Chengetedzai Depository to launch USD offerings

CHENGETEDZAI Depository Company (CDC) says it will improve its offerings to better meet customer needs through the introduction of a mobile application as well as offer services on USD-based exchanges.

Mr Prosper Mutorogodo, the company’s chief executive said due to the global financial markets’ accelerated adoption of digital technology, CDC sees opportunities in expanding its digital offerings.

“The company’s focus will be on the ongoing improvement of its products, stakeholder relationships, systems, and procedures to better serve the market and compete with other market players. “CDC Central Securities Depository (CSD) is geared to implement USD settlement in the short term as preparations are now at an advanced stage where CDC CSD will also be offering services on USD-based exchanges,” he said in a CSD update for April 2023.

He added that announcements to the investors, participants, and issuers will be made in the short term to this effect. For the month under review, equities market capitalization on Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) increased by 2,99 percent for April 2023, closing at $3,482,41 B. “The total turnover for trades on the ZSE settling through Chengetedzai CSD was $14,518,74 M for the month under review,” said Mr Mutorogodo.

CDC CSD opened 212 new accounts in April 2023, resulting in 997 accounts being opened this year to date. As a result, the cumulative number of accounts opened on the CDC CSD as of 30 April 2023 was 44,978. Local investors accounted for 95,07 percent, and foreign investors accounted for 4,93 percent of all accounts opened on the CSD as of April 2023.

Mr Mutorogodo said individuals hold the largest number and proportion of accounts on the CSD and the other large portion of CSD accounts falls under the unclaimed shares. “This has prompted the CSD to go on a market drive where efforts have been increased to identify those making up the unclaimed shares category so that they claim their shares,” he said. According to the update, dematerialized securities registered on the CDC CSD accounted for 41,70 percent of the total ZSE market capitalization and their total value was $1,452,69 B as of April 2023.

Mr Mutorogodo said the investor types that hold the most significant value on CDC CSD are corporate, pension funds and insurance which account for 32,21 percent, 21,67 percent and 15,62 percent respectively. Individuals account for just 2,62 percent by value on the CDC CSD although they hold the largest number of accounts. During the month under review, a total of 34 equities deposits were processed and this brought the cumulative number of deposits since going live to 103,795.

The average dematerialisation penetration ratio (Demat Ratio) across all counters was 57,27 percent as at 30 April 2023.

Mr Mutorogodo said this shows a steady increase in the dematerialisation ratios from 2014 when the CDC CSD was launched. “This is mainly through the realization by investors of the safety of keeping shares in dematerialized form through continuous market education programs rolled out by the CSD and other capital market players,” he said. According to the report, the cumulative number of trades processed in 2023 closed at 18,384. -BH24