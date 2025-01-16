Chenhaka Trust Hosts Training and Capacity-Building Workshop for Network Members Under CfCA Project

NACZ communications officer Agga Nyabinde (wearing national fabric shirt), musician Ba Shupi and creatives from Harare present at the Chenhaka Trust training and capacity building workshop

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

Arts organisation Chenhaka Trust is hosting a three-day training and capacity-building workshop in the capital for network members under the Connect for Culture Africa (CfCA) project.

The CfCA initiative is a joint venture between Selam and the African Union (AU) dedicated to transforming the cultural and creative landscape of Africa.

This pioneering project, implemented by Chenhaka Trust as the country partner, aims to reshape perceptions, advocate for increased public investment, and promote inclusivity within the continent’s diverse cultural expressions.

Building on the Revised African Union Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs), CfCA strives to strengthen critical domains such as legislative frameworks, market expansion, education, finance, statistical analysis, and cultural infrastructure development.

The workshop, which began on Wednesday and concludes on Friday, is being held at Alliance Française in Harare. It has drawn creatives from various fields, including music, theatre, film, and education, among others.

Also attending are officials from the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture.

On Wednesday, the workshop commenced with a discussion on the topic “Communication and Advocacy Skills,” facilitated by Zimbabwe Gender Commission public relations manager Joseph Munda.

Today, Thursday, former Culture Fund director Farai Mpfunya is leading a session on “National and Regional Policy Space: Public Funding Models for the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Sector.”

Participants are engaging in group discussions and exercises focusing on developing a resource mobilisation plan for an arts and culture centre, aimed at pursuing value-driven channels of cultural actions to promote sustainable CCIs.

The workshop will conclude tomorrow, with Arts and Culture permanent secretary Nicholas Moyo leading discussions on “Understanding the Government’s Budgeting Process and Legal Framework for Laws and Statutory Instruments (SIs).”

Chenhaka Trust programmes officer Reginald Tinavapi highlighted the organisation’s innovative approach to the arts.

“We have experience in planning and implementing sustainable projects and programmes for the development of communities, focusing on strengthening the capacity of individuals, groups, arts associations/unions, and community-based organisations (CBOs) within the cultural creative industry and community development.

“We use creative arts as pedagogy, demonstrating that arts have the capacity not only to raise awareness but also to use creativity in addressing complex issues in communities,” said Tinavapi.

