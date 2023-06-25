Chenhaka Trust introduces mobile dance business school

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

ARTS organisation Chenhaka Trust is set to implement a mobile dance business school which is a capacity-building project that is aiming at hastening development, improving digital, management, business skills, efficiency and facilitating recognition and standardisation of salaries and performance fees in the dance sector.

The focus will be on cultural and contemporary dancers, dance groups, choreographers and dance associations. They will be selected by responding to the call for participants and submitting their expression of interest in all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe.

The Performing Arts Business and Digital Distribution project is funded by the Sound Connects Fund, an initiative by the Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF) and Goethe-Institut.

The Sound Connects Fund is made possible with the financial contribution of the European Union and the support of the Organisation of ACP States.

This project started last month and will be rolled out till December 15. It will target 150 participants (82 females and 68 males who are above 18 years of age to 50+) who will physically attend the 15 days of comprehensive face-to-face training.

The capacity-building workshop will also target virtual/online audiences since it will be broadcast live on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Zoom meetings.

All the online and Face-to-Face (physical) participants will be awarded certificates after completing the training. The certificates will only be awarded to participants who will complete all five modules/topics online/face-to-face.

This project will be implemented in Mashonaland region where Harare, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central will meet in Harare province from July 17 to August 2.

Matabeleland region (Bulawayo, Mat North, Mat South and Midlands Provinces) will be hosted by Bulawayo Province from September 14 to 23.

Manyika and Karanga region which is Manicaland province and Masvingo Province training will be hosted in Mutare City from October 23 to November 24.

Said Chenhaka Trust Head of Programmes Taurai Moyo: “Chenhaka Trust remains an innovative creative arts organisation with experience in planning and implementing sustainable projects and programmes for the development of communities focusing on strengthening the capacity of individual artists, groups, arts association, musicians, bands and unions in the Cultural Creative Industry (CCIs).

“The training will be on five distinct topics which are; three days arts management and financial literacy; three days artistic freedom and decent work, three days performing arts digital distribution skills, three days tax compliance and obligations in partnership with Zimra and three days stage management, lighting design, booking and tour management.” – @mthabisi_mthire