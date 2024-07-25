Chenhaka Trust releases book for arts teachers

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Arts organisation Chenhaka Trust has released a new book aimed at equipping arts teachers with essential knowledge and expertise.

Titled “Guidelines and Procedures for Arts Educators in Schools: Art Educator’s Handbook”, the book is authored by Chenhaka Trust director Taurai Moyo, with Reginald Ruramai Tinavapi contributing. It is designed to enhance the training of young students aspiring to excel in the arts industry.

Chenhaka Trust director Taurai Moyo explained that the book supports arts educators by providing guidance on best practices, ethical values, and priorities to ensure a safe, inclusive, and enriching learning environment.

“My inspiration for authoring this handbook came from the pressing need to address the lack of professionalism in the arts sector, particularly in schools. I observed how some artists entrusted with teaching learners fell short of expectations. This inadequacy compromised the quality of arts education and put vulnerable children at risk,” said Moyo.

“I wrote this handbook to elevate the standards of arts education and safeguard children under 18 from potential abuse and violations of modesty by arts educators. My goal is to empower educators to provide a safe, respectful, and enriching learning environment, allowing young minds to flourish creatively without compromise,” he added.

The release of this book supports Heritage Based Education 5.0, which aligns with Zimbabwe’s heritage-based philosophy and National Development Strategy 1. It also addresses the severe lack of relevant literature for balanced education in Zimbabwe.

