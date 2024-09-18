Chenhaka Trust to host inaugural Mwaka International Schools Arts Festival, uniting primary and secondary schools in celebration of cultural diversity

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

ARTS entity Chenhaka Trust, in partnership with the National Association of Primary Heads (NAPH), the National Association of Secondary Heads (NASH), and the Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust under the CreativeACTIONs 2 project funded by the European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe, is set to host the inaugural Mwaka International Schools Arts Festival this month.

The event is scheduled for 27 September and will be held at Mutare Boys High School.

Over 15 schools from across the country are expected to participate, including Chancellor Junior School, Sharara Primary School, Muparutsa Primary School, Marange High School, Boys and Girls High School, and Jameson High School.

Festival director Taurai Moyo said this ground-breaking festival aims to bridge the gap between arts activities in primary and secondary schools, promoting arts education and supporting the heritage-based curriculum.

“For the first time ever, primary and secondary schools will unite on one stage, showcasing their artistic talents and celebrating diversity. The festival’s set piece dance, Mhande, will be performed by both primary and secondary schools, symbolising unity and cultural heritage.

“Performers are encouraged to incorporate traditional instruments like drums, marimbas, and mbiras, blending traditional and modern elements for a captivating experience. We are thrilled to host this pioneering festival, which will not only promote arts education but also celebrate our cultural diversity. We invite all stakeholders to join us in this exciting initiative,” said Moyo.