Chevrons arrive in Bangladesh

THE Zimbabwe cricket team arrived in Dhaka yesterday on a month-long tour to Bangladesh to play a three-match ODI and a two-match Test series against the Tigers in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.

Long serving experienced batsman Hamilton Masakadza, who retained captaincy in all formats against South Africa, will also lead the touring Zimbabwe team in both the ODI and Test series in Bangladesh.

The first batch of the Zimbabwe team reached Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka in the morning, while the remaining three cricketers, who failed to accompany the team in the morning for their involvement in the Afghanistan Premier League, were scheduled to join their teammates last night.

The day-night basis three-match ODI series between the two teams will begin on October 21 at the home of Bangladesh cricket Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, while the remaining two ODIs are scheduled for October 24 and 26 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the of the port city of Chattogram

Prior to the ODI series, Zimbabwe will play a one–day preparation match against the local selections on Friday at BKSP in Savar.

On completion of the ODI series, the two-match Test series between the two teams will begin on November 3 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, while the second and last Test will begin on November 11 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Zim ODI squad

Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara and Cephas Zhuwao

Zim Test squad

Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl and Tendai Chatara. — United News of Bangladesh