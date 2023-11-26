Chevrons embarrassed by Uganda

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE Chevrons suffered what could be their most embarrassing defeat in international cricket after they were humiliated by Uganda in a T20 World Cup Qualifier Africa 2023 in Namibia earlier today.

Zimbabwe lost the match by five wickets, their second defeat in three matches.

After they were sent in to bat first, the Chevrons were restricted to 136/7 in 20 overs and Uganda went on to chase down the target in 19,1 overs, finishing on 138/5.

Zimbabwe’s chances of qualifying for next year’s T20 World Cup are now hanging by a thread as they find themselves with two points from a possible six while Kenya and Namibia are on six points each having won all their matches thus far.

Scorecard:

Zimbabwe 136/7 (20 overs)

Sikandar Raza 48 (39), Innocent Kaia 23 (23), Sean Williams 21 (24)

Dinesh Nakrani 3/14 (4), Henry Ssenyondo 2/25 (3)

Uganda 138/5 (19,1 overs)

Riazat Ali Shah 42 (28), Alpesh Ramjani 40 (26), Roger Mukasa 23 (33)

Richard Ngarava 2/24 (4), Sean Williams 1/14 (2)