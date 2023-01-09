Chevrons fast bowler ties the knot

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior men’s national cricket team fast bowler, Richard Ngarava has tied the knot with his sweetheart, Ashleigh Chembe.

The Chevrons left arm seamer took to social media to confirm the union on Saturday.

“Baba namai Ngarava (Mr. and Mrs. Ngarava),” Ngarava captioned his wedding pictures posted on his Twitter account.

The 25-year-old left-handed pace bowler is part of the Zimbabwe team that is set to face Ireland in a T20I series starting on Thursday at Harare Sports Club. Soon after the completion of the shortest format, a One Day International (ODI) featuring three matches as well will follow at the same venue.

To date, the newly wedded Ngarava has played four Test matches, 27 ODIs and 31 T20Is for Zimbabwe taking five, 28 and 31 wickets respectively. He was also part of the Chevrons team that made history in last year’s International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup in Australia where they made it to the Super 12 of the global showpiece for the first time. – @brandon_malvin