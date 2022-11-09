Chevrons given hero’s welcome by fans

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S senior men’s cricket team returned home to scores of fans at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on Tuesday.

The Chevrons, landed from the T20 World Cup in Australia after finishing bottom of their Super 12 group despite having a good start to the prestigious event. It was a tournament of ups and downs for the men in gold.

Dave Houghton and his men managed to win one match in the Super 12 where they produced one of their best performances in white ball cricket to hand Pakistan their second consecutive one run defeat in the World Cup. The win against Pakistan came after surviving a near carnage at hands of South Africa on a wet field.

With three points in their first two matches, the Chevrons suffered a heartbreaking three runs loss at the hands of Bangladesh and the defeat was followed by another shock against Netherlands. The Chevrons concluded their campaign with a heavy defeat at the hands of India on Sunday.

Zimbabwe booked their place in the Super 12 after topping their group in the first round of the tournament with two wins against Ireland and Scotland and a defeat at the hands of West Indies.

