Chevrons jerseys available at Queens Sports Club

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

FANS in Bulawayo hoping to buy the Zimbabwe Cricket jerseys can find them at the Tuskers Shop at Queens Sports Club.

The two sets of Zimbabwe’ ODI jerseys are both available at the shop.

The Chevrons are playing the Super 6 stage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier at Queens Sports Club.

The first jersey is the one that the team has been donning throughout the year, while the second one is the one they are playing in during the ongoing 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

The new Chevrons jersey which has the iconic Great Zimbabwe Monument is going for US$40 while the previous traditional reds are going for US$30.

What better way to support the national team at Queens Sports Club for Super Six matches than in national colours. – @brandon_malvin