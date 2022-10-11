Chevrons lose first warm up match at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE lost their first up match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by 33 runs to Sri Lanka at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia today.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Zimbabwe were set a target of 189 to win after Sri Lanka posted 188-5 in 20 overs. The Chevrons were however restricted to 155-5 in their 20 overs.

Zimbabwe skipper, Craig Ervine used 11 bowlers with only five of them picking up wickets. Sikandar Raza, Bradley Evans, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere and Milton Shumba ended with a wicket apiece.

Kusal Mendis was the star with the bat for Sri Lanka after scoring 54 runs and was supported by Wanindu Hasaranga with 37 runs off just 14 deliveries.

A 39 first wicket stand between skipper Craig Ervine and Regis Chakabva in just over three overs could not be capitalised on by the middle order as they failed to keep up the pressure. Madhevere retired hurt with 43 runs whilst Shumba was the second highest scorer with 32 runs off 25 deliveries.

Zimbabwe’s next warm up match is on Thursday against Namibia and will be the final one before their World Cup journey starts next week Monday.

