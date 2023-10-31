Chevrons lose series

Sikandar Raza finished with figures of 4/24 in his four over spell

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

UNINSPIRING, embarrassing, unacceptable and shameless is probably the best way to describe the Chevrons’ performance

It was a day that cricket fans and in particular Chevrons players would love to forget.

If you thought failing to qualify for the World Cup on two consecutive occasions was shameful then brace yourself for more disheartening news.

Who would have thought that we would live to see a day when an associate Namibia would complete a double over a Test playing Chevrons team?

Cricket fans can only take a certain form of humiliation but yesterday’s match was a typical game where fans literally ask themselves where a team is headed to if they are struggling against associate nations.

If they can’t beat Namibia which team are they going to beat. If they can’t chase a mere hundred runs against Namibia, will they be able to face a world class bowling attack?

Zimbabwe Cricket has sunk to an all time low, they have become a laughing stock in world cricket as they suffered a 3-2 series defeat at the hands of Namibia.

Namibia have won two consecutive series against a Test playing Zimbabwe, both at home and away, an unacceptable feat if one is to be honest.

Last year at Queens Sports Club it was the same thing, Zimbabwe lost 3-2 and yesterday in Windhoek, the Eagles secured yet another history breaking victory.

Yesterday, at the United Cricket Club Grounds in Windhoek, Zimbabwe suffered an eight runs defeat at the hands of Namibia in the last match of the series.

In yesterday’s match, the Chevrons only managed to win the toss where they elected to field first and bowled out their opponents for 101 runs in 20 overs and went on to succumb to 93 runs all out in 19,2 overs.

Zimbabwe had a good start to the match with ball hand, a bowling attack that was led by Sikandar Raza. The all rounder finished with figures of 4/24 in his four over spell while Tendai Chatara took three scalps for just seven runs in just 3,4 overs. Richard Ngarava and Ryan Burl took two, one wicket respectively for the Chevrons.

JJ Smit was Namibia’s top leading run scorer with 29 runs off 28 balls while Nikolaas Davin and Jan Frylinck both made 19 runs apiece for the hosts.

Chasing what seems like a low score, one that would have been easily accessible, Chevrons put up what is likely their worst batting performance ever.

The team’s leading run scorer was Luke Jongwe down the order with 24 runs from 16 balls.

Nick Welch at the top, with a port strike rate made 23 runs from 30 runs as Zimbabwe toiled to chase a below par target of just 102 runs. Burl and Clive Madande chipped in with 19 and 16 runs respectively.

Smit rounded up a brilliant afternoon as he led the Namibian bowling charts alongside Bernard Scholtz. Smit finished with figures of 3/14 in four overs while Scholtz also claimed three scalps in his four overs, conceding 11 runs.

Tangeni Lungameni, Gerhard Erasmus and Frylinck took one wicket each to help the Eagles relegate Zimbabwe to an all time low.

Both the two teams were using the series as part of their preparations for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers which will be hosted by Namibia in December.

The top two teams from the continental showpiece will qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America. — @brandon_malvin

