Chevrons out to exorcise 2018

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S one-day international (ODI) team captain, Craig Ervine, is brimming with confidence ahead of their three-match series against Pakistan starting tomorrow at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The team has been tirelessly preparing and has devised a clear strategy to ensure a positive outcome in the series. Ervine expressed optimism that their plan, if flawlessly implemented, will lead them to success.

However, history is not on Zimbabwe’s side, given their last victory against Pakistan occurred five years ago in Harare. Moreover, it has been four years since the two nations faced each other in an ODI series, with the last meeting in Rawalpindi in 2020.

Pakistan’s whitewash victory over Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in 2018 is another obstacle for Ervine’s team to overcome. The upcoming match will be the first international game at Queens Sports Club since the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers in July last year.

Despite the odds, Ervine maintains that fostering a positive attitude is crucial. The team has been working on this mentality throughout the week, and he believes it will play a pivotal role in their performance.

“Everybody is really confident and excited to play against Pakistan. We know that they are a strong side, and for us to start, the summer against a strong side like Pakistan can only hold us in good stead.

“The guys played really well in Kenya, they played positive cricket, exciting cricket, and I don’t think that the mindset needs to change even if you are playing against Pakistan. You still want to come out and play that positive brand of cricket which I think the guys will do, and it’s exactly how we have been training,” said Ervine.

The 39-year-old acknowledged that it will be no easy task to topple a strong Pakistani side.

“We take each game as it comes, and we would like to win every game we play. We know Pakistan is a formidable side, but for us, it’s about trying to execute what we want, and if we can do that, I think we are in for a good series,” he said.

Zimbabwe named three uncapped players — Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa, and Tinotenda Maposa — for the series, and Ervine believes there is the right experience to guide them through. The team also has exciting young talent in Brian Bennett and Dion Myers.

“It’s important to have a good blend of experience and youth, and we certainly have that. Raza has played cricket all over the world, Sean Williams has also played all over the world, so the youngsters just need to tap into that a lot more.

“Even away from training, to just pick the brains of the senior guys, and we have a really good coaching staff with us as well. It’s a cool group of guys to work with, and it’s really exciting,” said Ervine.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 09.30am with gate charges pegged at US$3 for the rest of the ground and US$10 for the grandstand. All proceeds from the first game will be directly donated to KidzCan Zimbabwe in support of childhood cancer. A call has been made to fans to wear orange in solidarity with this worthy cause.

KidzCan Zimbabwe executive director, Daniel McKenzie, said they are grateful to Zimbabwe Cricket for supporting the organisation. McKenzie called on the Bulawayo community to support the cause.

“The fact that Zimbabwe Cricket is out there raising the flag of childhood cancer, hopefully, people can start talking about childhood cancer and preventing it early because early detection is the best prevention. So we are very grateful for this one-day international to be donated to KidzCan and childhood cancer in Zimbabwe.

“If we all come together dressed in orange, we can all play our part to help make a difference and help increase the survival rate of childhood cancer,” said McKenzie.

The other two matches will be played on Tuesday and Thursday, followed by T20Is scheduled for December 1, 3, and 5.