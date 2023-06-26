Chevrons out to finish group stages on a high note

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE will be hoping to finish their group campaign on a high note when they go up against a struggling United States of America (USA) at Harare Sports Club today.

The Chevrons have already qualified for the Super Six and a win against the USA will see them complete a clean sweep in the group games, having won their first three.

Zimbabwe are coming into the match from a 35-run win over fellow group favourites, the West Indies on Saturday.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference, Chevrons fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani said they are looking at taking each game as it comes and will try and win every match that they play.

“We will try and win every game and just take every team as it comes, game by game. We are not really looking too big, we are just looking game by game but we will try and win every game,” said Muzarabani.

The lanky fast bowler also rallied behind teammate, Tendai Chatara who had an unimpressive start to the tournament but managed to come good and show his skill and class against the West Indies where he finished with the best bowling figures for the Chevrons.

“As a bowler sometimes you can have a bad patch but I’m glad that the coach believed in him and gave him another game and I’m really happy that he got it right,” said Muzarabani.

Key to Zimbabwe’s hopes of making it four out of four in the group stages and finishing strong will be the senior players once again.

Sikandar Raza, Chatara, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have all shown what they are capable of, helping the team secure a Super Six spot and will also come in handy today.

However, it is yet to be established whether the captain, Ervine will be available for this match as he did not finish Saturday’s game due to a calf injury. Williams finished the match as the skipper.

All rounder Ryan Burl showed his batting skill, scoring a half century against a tough Windies bowling line up and will also come in handy for the Chevrons. Burl was batting for the first time in the tournament, having not gotten the opportunity to in the previous matches.

After the completion of today’s game, Zimbabwe will move to Bulawayo where they will be based throughout the duration of the Super Six. They will play three matches at Queens Sports Club against teams from Group B.