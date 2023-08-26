Chevrons’ players forge a phenomenal resurgence on global stage

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

OVER the past year, a remarkable transformation has taken place for the Chevrons akin to the mythical rise of a phoenix, capturing the world’s gaze and admiration. From a time of dwindling hope and lacklustre performances, Zimbabwe Cricket’s players have orchestrated a stunning revival within just one year.

Gone are the days when matches were played perfunctorily, now the players exhibit an exuberant spirit, pouring their hearts and soul onto the field. Regardless of victory or defeat, their commitment shines through and their relentless hard work is finally reaping it’s just rewards.

The global stage has not remained indifferent to their dedication. Throughout the year, spectators from around the world have keenly observed their ascent, affirming the age-old adage that hard work indeed pays off.

In May last year who would have thought that there would be Zimbabweans playing in the best franchise leagues in the world. But today, they are there, flying the Zimbabwean flag up high at the biggest stages of them all.

It is victories such as beating a full-strength Australian squad Down Under for the first time or Pakistan in a World Cup encounter all in a space of a couple of months that makes the world notice the talent that is in the Zimbabwean camp.

The world can’t ignore Zimbabwean cricketers anymore and the proof is there. Today, Chevrons stars are competing with some of the world’s finest players in various international leagues.

In the past, it was a rare thing to find Zimbabwean stars in international competitions, however, having grabbed the world’s attention, Chevrons players don’t just get selected but also get the chance to play and showcase their skill.

As it turns out, the world has fallen in love with Zimbabwean cricketers.

In the ongoing 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), there are three Zimbabwean internationals taking part. Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani are all competing in the Caribbean.

Williams and Raza are playing for St Lucia Kings while the lanky fast bowler, Muzarabani plies his trade for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

In the last 30 days, they are not the only ones to have made a trip out of the country to participate in an international franchise league.

Fast bowler Richard Ngarava made his international franchise league debut in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) where he turned out for Galle Titans and managed to leave a mark. Presently, Ngarava is considered as one of the best death bowling masters in the world.

The ongoing CPL and the recently ended LPL are not the only leagues that have featured Zimbabwean players. Some have even gone all the way to win international franchise leagues while others are preparing for more leagues.

Williams is set to make his debut appearance in the second edition of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based International League T20 (ILT20) which will get underway in January next year.

The all-rounder was picked by Sharjah Warriors and his selection came as no surprise as he has been enjoying a purple patch in international cricket this year.

He will be the second Zimbabwean to participate in the league, joining Raza, who was retained by Dubai Capitals. The league is set to start on January 13, 2024.

At the beginning of the year, another Chevrons all-rounder, Ryan Burl took part in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in the books of Sylhet Strikers and was an important part of the team. Previously, he represented Chattogram Challengers.

In 2021, Muzarabani won the prestigious Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Multan Sultans, becoming the first Zimbabwean to win the prestigious title. The following year, the PSL giants retained him after a successful debut.

In this year’s edition, it was Raza re-writing history as he went on to win the PSL with the Shaheen Shah Afridi captained Lahore Qalandars side, defeating Multan Sultans.

It seems it was not the only piece of international franchise cricket history that was awaiting the Chevrons stalwart. Raza went on to write his name in stone in the books of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings.

On April 15, in Punjab Kings’ clash against Lucknow SuperGiants, Raza made history and became the first Zimbabwean cricketer to be named Player of the Match in the IPL after helping his side record a two-wicket win.

His 57 runs off 42 deliveries was also the first half-century by a Zimbabwean batsman in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.

With more player drafts for international franchises coming up, it is without a doubt that Zimbabwe will be represented. The player auction for the second edition of the SA20 league takes place on September 27 and a number of Zimbabwean cricketers are likely to go under the hammer.

Cricket in Zimbabwe has taken a positive stride in the last few years and the players have been reaping the results. The world has noticed their hard work and fallen in love with them.

The new love that the world of cricket seems to have found for Zimbabwe cricketers is likely to continue with another generation of players rising up the ranks and leaving marks wherever they go.– @brandon_malvin