Chevrons seal record chase in Sylhet

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE held their nerves to register a three-wicket victory on day four of their first Test match against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 174 runs, Zimbabwe looked set to complete the chase comfortably following a 95-run first wicket partnership before the hosts crawled back into the match with wickets at regular intervals, giving the Chevrons a scare.

However, Wessly Madhever (19 runs not out) and Richard Ngarava (four runs not out) managed to see the team through with the former securing a famous win with four. They finished on 174/7.

The Chevrons now lead the two-match Test series 1-0.

This was Zimbabwe’s fourth overseas Test victory, and their highest successful run chase in red-ball cricket. Coincidentally, Zimbabwe’s previous overseas Test win, in 2018, also came in Sylhet.

Brian Bennett top scored for the Chevrons with 54 runs. Blessing Muzarabani was named player of the match for his figures of 9/122 with best innings figures of 6/72 in the second innings. His match figures are the best by a Zimbabwean bowler in Bangladesh.

Muzarabani also equaled Heath Streak’s record of fastest to 50 Test wickets (11 matches) after he took five-wicket hauls in his previous three matches.

The second Test is scheduled to start on April 28 in Chattogram.