Chevrons shake off dust Down Under: Madhevere top scores, retires hurt

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE began their preparations for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup with a warm up match against Sri Lanka which they lost by 33 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia yesterday.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Zimbabwe were set a target of 189 to win after restricting the Lankans to 188-5 in 20 overs. The Chevrons were however, restricted to 155-5 in their 20 overs.

The Chevrons however suffered another loss in the match after Wesley Madhevere retired hurt while batting on 43 runs.

The extent of his injury is yet to be known but the Dave Houghton led technical will be hoping the 22-year-old Madhevere will be available for the global showpiece as he is one of the team’s reliable batters.

In the first warm up match the Zimbabwean skipper, Craig Ervine used 11 bowlers with only five of them picking up wickets. Off spinner Sikandar Raza bowled two overs and finished with 1-8, the best economy rate by any Zimbabwean bowler on the day. In their two overs, Brad Evans and Ryan Burl also took a wicket each, conceding 18 and 13 runs respectively.

Kusal Mendis was the star with the bat for Sri Lanka after scoring 54 runs and was supported by Wanindu Hasaranga with 37 runs off just 14 deliveries.

A 39 first wicket stand between Ervine and Regis Chakabva in just over three overs could not be exploited by the middle order as they failed to keep up the pressure. Madhevere retired hurt with 43 off 42 deliveries while Milton Shumba was the second highest scorer with 32 runs from 25 balls.

Zimbabwe’s next warm up match is tomorrow against fellow Southern African nation Namibia and will be the final one as they prepare for the global showpiece which is scheduled to begin on Sunday.

Zimbabwe’s World Cup journey however starts a day after on Monday against Ireland before facing the West Indies and Scotland.

Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates make up the other group.

Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates make up the other group.

The top two teams from both groups will make it to next round of the tournament which is the Super 12s where they will join South Africa, England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, India and Afghanistan.