Chevrons, Sri Lanka third ODI free of charge

Brandon Moyo

AFTER drawing very low attendance numbers in the first two One Day Internationals (ODIs) between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo, Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to make the third and final match free of charge tomorrow.

Fans can now enjoy what promises to be an interesting game of cricket without having to pay. Both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are desperate for a win to salvage something from the series. The first two matches were played in almost empty stadiums.

As a means to draw fans into the ground, the public in Sri Lanka will be allowed to watch the third ODI free of charge, from the C&D Upper and Lower Stands of the RPICS, Colombo.

Tomorrow’s encounter is a must-win for both teams. A win for Zimbabwe will see them avoiding a series defeat as it will end 1-1 while a victory for the hosts will see them take the series 2-0. The first match of the series was washed out and the hosts went on to win a thrilling second game by just two wickets. – @brandon_malvin