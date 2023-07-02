Chevrons struggle with the bat against Sri Lanka

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

PLAYING in front of a sold out Queens Sports Club, Zimbabwe batters had a tough outing against Sri Lanka as they were bowled out for 165 runs in 32,2 overs.

Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza were the only ones who managed to put a decent score on the board, finishing as the two leading run scorers.

The Chevrons became the sixth team to fail to score 200 runs against Sri Lanka, as the Asian Champions have restricted all their opponents to less than 200 runs.

Williams scored his second half century of the tournament, falling for 56 runs off 57 balls while Raza made 31 runs from 51 deliveries. The team’s third leading run scorer was Ryan Burl who fell for 16 runs having faced 15 balls.

It was the Sri Lankan spinners, once again who were at the forefront of the attack, with Maheesh Theekshana finishing with the best bowling figures of 4/25 in 8,2 overs. Dilshan Madushanka took three scalps for 15 runs in five overs.

Matheesha ”Baby Malinga” Pathirana took two wickets for 18 runs in three overs.

A tough task lies ahead for the Chevrons with ball in hand. – @brandon_malvin