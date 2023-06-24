Chevrons stun the West Indies

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE continued with their brilliant start to the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifies after beating the West Indies by 35 runs earlier today at Harare Sports Club.

After being sent in to bat first, the Chevrons were bowled out for 268 runs in 49,5 overs before going on to restrict the Windies to 233 all out in 44,4 overs. The wins saw Zimbabwe shoot to six points in Group A.

There was yet another Sikandar Raza brilliant performance with the bat as he top scored with 68 runs from 58 balls. Raza was supported by Ryan Burl who made his first half century of the tournament, falling for exactly 50 runs after facing 57 deliveries.

Chevrons’ skipper, Craig Ervine fell three runs short off his half century on 47 runs after facing 58 balls. Joylord Gumbie, who was the keeper in today’ match scored 26 runs from 50 balls. Keemo Paul finished with the best bowling figures for the Windies, taking three wickets for 61 runs in his 10-over spell. Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein took two scalps each for the Caribbeans.

In their defense, Tendai Chatara redeemed himself with a match winning performance with ball in hand. Chatara finished with the Chevrons’ best bowling figures on the day, taking 3/52 in 9,4 overs while Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Raza took two scalps each. Raza was named player of the match for the second time running.

There was only one-half century from the Windies’ innings, Kyle Mayers top scoring with 56 runs from 72 balls while Roston Chase fell for 44 runs off 53 deliveries. However, both teams have booked their places in the next stage of the tournament which is the Super Six and will be joined by Netherlands who beat Nepal by seven wickets at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Zimbabwe will round up their group matches with a clash against the United States of America (USA) on Monday at Harare Sports Club while West Indies will face the Netherlands at Takashinga Cricket Club. – @brandon_malvin