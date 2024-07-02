Chevrons T20I squad to play against India gets nod from cricket family

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ON Monday afternoon, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) named their final 17-member squad for the five-match T20I series against India which gets underway on Saturday at Harare Sports Club.

As expected, there were mixed feelings that soon followed the announced team, with some criticizing due to notable exclusions while some were pleased with the work that was put by the David Mutenderi led ZC selection panel.

Notable absentees from the 17-man squad include all-rounder Ryan Burl, former captain Craig Ervine and a ‘retired’ Sean Williams. There was also no place for spinner Ainsley Ndlovu and batter Joylord Gumbie while there were recalls into the national set-up for the duo of Brandon Mavuta and Wessly Madhevere.

The other players who returned back to the Chevrons fold are Tendai Chatara, Milton Shumba and Dion Myers. However, the biggest attraction in the team was the inclusion of Belgium born all-rounder, Antum Naqvi who is of Pakistan descent.

The 25 year old all-rounder made a case for himself in the country’s domestic scenes, however, his participation is said to be subject to confirmation of his citizenship.

With criticism coming from over, there is a school of thought that is of the view that the team was picked purely with an eye for the future and for good cricketing reasons. The oldest player in the squad is the skipper, Sikandar Raza who is 38.

There are only four other players over the age of 30, in Innocent Kaia (31), Wellington Masakadza (30), Faraz Akram (30) and Tendai Chatara (33).

Sportscaster and cricket commentator, Tawanda “Master Eli” Tamirepi believes that everyone who was picked in the squad was picked on merit with form also coming into consideration. He said he is looking forward to seeing how the team will utilise the only player who got a maiden call up, which is Naqvi.

“It’s a pretty good squad. The only new addition is Naqvi and will be waiting to see whether he debuts in the first match and lives up to expectation or will he play, probably, in the third or fourth game. It’s good to see Wessly and Mavuta coming back, it’s a chance to redeem themselves.

“Overall, it’s a good team, everyone is in good form and if you look at, maybe, a player like Ryan Burl, he has had a poor run in form and that’s why he had to sit out. If you are not in good form it’s only fair that you sit out and those who deserve to play get in,” said Tamirepi.\

Former player, Dumisani Mankunzini is of the view that looking at the age range, the team is one for the future. He also believes that the players picked made a good account for themselves on the domestic scene.

“Looking at that squad, I think it’s a good move, you can tell the direction that we are taking, it’s a transformation, it’s a squad for the future with good promising youngsters. It’s a team for the future. From a cricketing point of view, some may say Chatara did not deserve but numbers tell a different story, and numbers will never lie. We also have guys like Innocent Kaia returning, I am sure they are backing themselves for continuity,” said Mankunzini.

Cricket coach Stanslaus Rukato shares similar sentiments with the other two.

He believes that with the new coach coming in, he might assist some of the players who have received criticism for being “undeserving.”

“It’s a balanced team in terms of personnel. Everyone has been doing well in the past few months. This team has 17 people, it doesn’t mean they will all play, but we have a new coach and he could be trying to understand the players. In terms of batting, the new coach can also assist with that, and help the guys up their game. The guys picked in that squad really deserved it,” said Rukato.

The upcoming series will mark the start of Zimbabwe’s rebuilding phase under the stewardship of South African, Justin Sammons who will be assisted by former Zimbabwe international, Dion Ebrahim.

The five matches will be played on July 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14. Gate charges range from US$5 for the rest of the ground to US$20 for Centurion and Red Lion stands. – @brandon_malvin