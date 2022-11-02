Chevrons target Netherlands

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

HAVING clashed in the final of the 2022 International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B in July in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and Netherlands face off once again at the main event in their Super 12, Group 2 match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia today.

Both teams are coming from defeats in their previous matches, the Chevrons will however fancy their chances over the Dutch having already beaten them during the qualifiers. Zimbabwe won the final at Queens Sports Club by 37 runs. The Chevrons lost by three runs against Bangladesh on Sunday while the Dutch continued with their winless streak in the Super 12, suffering a six wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan on the same day.

The Chevrons will be eyeing victory that will qualify them for the 2024 World Cup to be held in the West Indies as well as the United States of America. Eight top teams from the 2022 World Cup will automatically qualify for the 2024 event, which means Zimbabwe have to be in the top four in Group 2.

With the top order having been tweaked due to poor performances, the Chevrons will be hoping their batters will come right as the bowlers have been doing a great job since the start of the tournament.

Veteran all-rounder Sean Williams found his groove again with the bat against Bangladesh where he top scored with 64 runs before he was run out by Shakib Al Hassan in the penultimate over and the Chevrons will be looking at having one of their most experienced players stepping up.

Having already caused a huge upset in the tournament, Sikandar Raza believes they are in a better place mentally than some of the favourites in the World Cup. The 36-year-old said they did not just go to add numbers.

“When we left Zimbabwe, our dream wasn’t just to qualify, it was just stage one. Stage two of this plan was that we are going to roll some big teams, we are not going in there to merely exist. I actually think people are happy watching Zimbabwe now, the brand of cricket we play.

“Not just with a bat or ball in hand, fielding, energy, passion, whatever they see, they are looking at it I feel. So we are going to bring our brand of cricket tomorrow (today) and see what happens.

“Mentally we are in a lot better place at the moment than some of the big teams are,” Raza told ESPNcricinfo.

A win against Netherlands will put the Chevrons on five points and will give a boost to their net run rate which suffered a blow after the defeat to Bangladesh.

Two games from their group are scheduled for today with the other one being between India and Bangladesh soon after the Chevrons game. South Africa will then face Pakistan tomorrow in what promises to be an interesting match as both teams are in need of a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

The Chevrons will conclude their group matches against India on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Today’s match, with light rain expected, is set to start at 0600hrs. – @brandon_malvin