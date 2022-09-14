Chevrons trio in SA20 draft

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THREE Zimbabwean cricketers are part of the over 300 international cricket stars for South Africa’s SA20 franchise league draft.

Sean Williams, Ryan Burl and Brad Evans will be the only Zimbabweans in the draft for the auction which is scheduled for September 19 in Cape Town.

Sean Williams, will however, be no stranger to playing in South African franchise league having played for Tshwane Spartans alongside countryman Sikandar Raza in the 2018 Mzansi Super League.

Burl has played international franchise cricket before having represented Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League, while Evans will be looking to make his debut in T20 franchise cricket.

The Zimbabwean stars who recently helped Zimbabwe win their first-ever ODI match against Australia Down Under will be hoping to make it into one of the six franchises that will participating.

The franchise teams are, Mumbai Indians Cape Town, Durban Franchise, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The teams are named after Indian Premier League (IPL) sides after the ownership was snapped by IPL team owners.

The Chevrons trio will be competing against international stars such as Jason Roy, Jimmy Neesham, Ross Taylor, Carlos Brathwaite, Lorcan Tucker, Vishwa Fernando, Shai Hope, Phil Salt, Eoin Morgan and Odean Smith, among other South African players.

Over 500 players had put their names up for contention for the draft.

The SA20 league is scheduled for January and February next year, with the exact dates still to be announced by the league’s officials. — @brandon_malvin