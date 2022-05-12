Chevrons welcome Namibia at Queens Sports Club

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket has released details of match tickets for the incoming tour of Namibia for five T20 matches at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The matches are slated for May 17, 19, 21, 22 and 24.

The Zimbabwe senior men’s national cricket team last played in Bulawayo in July 2018 when it took on Pakistan in five one-day internationals, a series the tourists won 5-0. Last year, the senior women’s team, the Lady Chevrons, played Bangladesh in three ODIs.

Gate charges have been pegged at $1 for the rest of ground and $2 for the grand stand. Spectators will be required to bring their vaccination cards.

Namibia’s tour of Zimbabwe will be followed by Afghanistan’s arrival for ODIs and five T20Is at Harare Sports Club.

The ODIs against Afghanistan are scheduled for June 12, 14 and 17, and are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be staged in India.

The five T20I matches between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are pencilled for June 20, 22, 24, 27 and 27, leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 set for July. – @innocentskizoe